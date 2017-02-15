Sea Bass With Truffle Sauce At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Bangkok--15 Feb--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of February, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Sea Bass With Truffle Sauce". Made from carefully sourced ingredients, the mushroom sauce is a perfect fit with this dish, meticulously prepared by our professional chefs to add an extra dimension of taste and present a full and satisfying combination of flavours. This dream creation is perfected with glass of crisp, white wine. Enjoy this succulent fare as a truly enjoyable main course for only 350++ Baht.

More details are available from Kantary hotel, Ayutthaya on: 035-337-177 or by visiting the website at:www.kantarycollection.com.