Hong Kong Suki offers weekday special promotion throughout February 2017

Bangkok--15 Feb--IMPACT Exhibition Management Hong Kong Suki is offering a special weekday promotion from Monday – Friday during 11 am. – 4 pm throughout February 2017. When order any a la carte menu item, get a chance to order one of the three choices of dim-sum set in a very special deal of only 90-100 baht/set. You can choose between Steamed Pork, Steamed Prawn with Spicy Lemon Sauce or Pan Fried Tofu Sheet with Minced Shrimp, each served with your choice of hot/cold Chinese tea or Chrysanthemum tea. Enjoy the perfect taste of Hong Kong style dishes with your favorite tasty bites of home style Dim Sum freshly made daily by skilled chefs. Hong Kong Suki is open daily from 11 am – 10 pm. For latest news updates and promotions from the restaurant, please visit www.hkfisherman.com and Facebook: HongKongFisherman.

