FREE Canadian Lobster at Cuisine Unplugged

FREE Canadian Lobster at Cuisine UnpluggedGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 13:10
Bored with the same old dinner buffet? Looking for something to really tickle your tastebuds? Then head on down to the most decadent international buffet in Bangkok at Cuisine Unplugged in Pullman Bangkok King Power where we've certainly got the answer for your culinary cravings.
Also, enjoy our sensational seafood and a fantastic feast of worldwide dishes including western and Chinese favorites, fresh sushi and sashimi, crisp salads, imported cheeses and cold cuts and a BBQ bonanza. Among the surprises in store are tender 7-hour cooked leg of lamb, an exquisite foie gras station, roasted duck, suckling pig with condiments, blue crabs and Fine de Claire and Fine de Claire Normandy oysters No. 4 on ice with spicy seafood sauce. Don't forget to make room for our devilish desserts consisting of heavenly homemade cakes and ice cream plus Pullman's award-winning macarons. What a perfect way to spend some time with your family or friends after a long, arduous day.
