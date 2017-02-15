FREE Canadian Lobster at Cuisine Unplugged

Bangkok--15 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bored with the same old dinner buffet? Looking for something to really tickle your tastebuds? Then head on down to the most decadent international buffet in Bangkok at Cuisine Unplugged in Pullman Bangkok King Power where we've certainly got the answer for your culinary cravings.

This February, Every 2 paying dinner buffet and get FREE one imported Canadian Lobster, cooked in style as you like from 18.00 – 22.30 hrs.

Also, enjoy our sensational seafood and a fantastic feast of worldwide dishes including western and Chinese favorites, fresh sushi and sashimi, crisp salads, imported cheeses and cold cuts and a BBQ bonanza. Among the surprises in store are tender 7-hour cooked leg of lamb, an exquisite foie gras station, roasted duck, suckling pig with condiments, blue crabs and Fine de Claire and Fine de Claire Normandy oysters No. 4 on ice with spicy seafood sauce. Don't forget to make room for our devilish desserts consisting of heavenly homemade cakes and ice cream plus Pullman's award-winning macarons. What a perfect way to spend some time with your family or friends after a long, arduous day.

King Power Members pay only THB 999 net per dinner buffet per person

Non members

Pay THB 1,500 net per dinner buffet per person on weekdays

Pay THB 1,700 net per dinner buffet per person on weekends