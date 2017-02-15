Live It Up in the Lobby Lounge with J Jetrin at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--15 Feb--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao

Calling all J Jetrin fans! We are delighted to invite you to an exclusive concert on Friday, 31st March 2017 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's Lobby Lounge. Bring your friends along for a memorable evening and sing your teenage heart out with your all-time favourite songs - not to be missed!

*Tickets on sale now with an early bird booking will get 10% off from today – the 10th of March 207.

Showtime: 22.00 – 23.00 hrs with tickets just THB 2,000 which includes free-flow drinks from 21.00 -22.00 hrs.

Book now by calling 02 541 1234 ext. 4151 / Email:fb_office@chr.co.th