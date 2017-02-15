Beef Fillet Red Wine Chocolate Sauce At Kantary hotel, Ayutthaya

Beef Fillet Red Wine Chocolate Sauce At Kantary hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 16:33
Throughout the month of February, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Beef Fillet Red Wine Chocolate Sauce". Good Quality Imported Beef is meticulously prepared by our professional chefs and served with sauce of chocolate from specially selected ingredients adding an extra dimension of taste to present a full and satisfying combination of flavours. Enjoy this succulent creation as a truly enjoyable main course for only 690++ Baht
