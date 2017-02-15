Photo Release: Secondary Mortgage Corporation Welcomed MCOT

Bangkok--15 Feb--Secondary Mortgage Corporation Mrs. Wasukarn Visansawatdi, President of Secondary Mortgage Corporation (SMC), a state enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, recently welcomed Ms. Natthita Rungwatthana, Vice President of Corporate Strategy Department, MCOT Public Company Limited and her team, during their study visit on the topic of Opportunity for Improvement Planning (OFI Roadmap) and Organization Strategy Transfer Processes at SMC's Office (AIA Capital Center Bldg., 21Fl.), February 10, 2017.

