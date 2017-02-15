Oxford AQA Exams to offer February professional development events in Maths and Sciences

Bangkok--15 Feb--Oxford University

Raising attainment in Maths and Science at KS4 & KS5: How effective teaching and learning of academic skills can lead to improved results at International GCSE, AS and A-level.

As part of its commitment to improve education through excellence in teaching and learning outcomes around the world, Oxford International AQA Examinations (Oxford AQA Exams) will offer a series of professional development seminars for teachers at the end of February: including Cairo, Egypt on 19/2; Amman, Jordan on 22/2; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 22/2 and Bangkok, Thailand on 23/2.

Led by experienced AQA trainer, Stella Paes, Head of Science Qualifications, AQA and Jamie Kirklady, Head of Teaching and Learning Support, Oxford AQA Exams, the sessions are aimed at senior leadership team members of international curriculum schools and senior teachers in maths and science at KS4 and KS5 level.

The events will explore how the Assessment Objectives of International GCSE, AS and A-level qualifications in maths and science can translate into the effective teaching and learning of higher-order critical thinking skills, helping students to prepare for success at top universities. Registration is free of charge for the first two attendees from each school. To register, please see https://oxfordaqaexams.org.uk/events

The Bangkok event will be held at:

DATE: 23/02/2017

LOCATION: Marriot Sukhumvit, Bangkok

TIME: 15:30 – 18:00