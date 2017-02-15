Sea Licious Salmon Seashells

กรุงเทพฯ--15 ก.พ.--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square

Every Sunday–Thursday dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok on Sian Square. come dine in a sea of salmon and seashells. Taste our many dishes with these star ingredients. Some highlights include: mussels in white wine, pan-fried scallop with cheese, stir-fried salmon steak, fresh oyster, New Zealand mussel and salmon sashimi! Along with all the salmon and seashells you can eat, we have a variety of cuisines from Japanese to French and Thai traditional offerings and a whole table reserved for desserts Priced at 1150 ++ THB. To make things even more sensational, we are offering 50% off when you book online. http://www.novotelbkk.com/special-offers/the-square/

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension The SQUARE or visit the website http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/the-square/