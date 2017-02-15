Sea Licious Salmon Seashells

Sea Licious Salmon SeashellsGeneral Press Releases Wednesday February 15, 2017 15:22
Every Sunday–Thursday dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok on Sian Square. come dine in a sea of salmon and seashells. Taste our many dishes with these star ingredients. Some highlights include: mussels in white wine, pan-fried scallop with cheese, stir-fried salmon steak, fresh oyster, New Zealand mussel and salmon sashimi! Along with all the salmon and seashells you can eat, we have a variety of cuisines from Japanese to French and Thai traditional offerings and a whole table reserved for desserts Priced at 1150 ++ THB. To make things even more sensational, we are offering 50% off when you book online. http://www.novotelbkk.com/special-offers/the-square/
Latest Press Release
Ms. Apantree Srimuang, Mr. Anukool Rattanaphan, and Mr. Chayaphol urapong, the three co-founders of "Kharites Medical Aesthetic Clinic" welcome high-profile guests at the launch of their non- surgical Medical Aesthetic Treatments and wellness clinic. The...
H.E. Mr. Gilles Garachon (6th left), Ambassador of France to Thailand, awarded the "Chevalier de la Legion d' Honneur" medal to Mr. Thiraphong Chansiri (5th left), CEO of Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies. There were...
Every Sunday–Thursday dinner at The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok on Sian Square. come dine in a sea of salmon and seashells. Taste our many dishes with these star ingredients. Some highlights include: mussels in white wine, pan-fried scallop with...
Montreal has ended Paris's five-year run as the world's best student city, according to global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The fifth edition [https://www.topuniversities.com/best-student-cities ] of its QS Best Student Cities...
Calling all J Jetrin fans! We are delighted to invite you to an exclusive concert on Friday, 31st March 2017 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's Lobby Lounge. Bring your friends along for a memorable evening and sing your teenage heart...