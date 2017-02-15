Whole Sea Bass 2 Sauces Chinese Style Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya

Throughout the month of February, Tapestry Restaurant at Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Whole Sea Bass 2 Sauces Chinese Style" Our skilled and creative chefs have crafted this tasty dish with your enjoyment in mind! Enjoy this succulent fare for only 350++ Baht.

More details are available from Classic Kameo Hotel, Ayutthaya on Tel: 035-212-535 or visit our website at:www.kameocollection.com.

