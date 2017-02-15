Bangkok--15 Feb--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Joachim Felber appointed executive chef at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Andre Brulhart, general manager of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, announced that Joachim Felber has been appointed to the position of executive chef, with immediate effect.

Joachim, a Swiss national, has a Diploma of Culinary Arts from Switzerland and is a chef with more than 30 years experience.

He has worked for leading hotels including The Regency Kuwait, Gran Melia Jakarta and Swissotel Nai Lert Park Bangkok. Previous to joining Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, he was executive chef at Grimson Resort and Spa, Mactan Lapulapu, Philippines.