Wine Class at Wine Pub, Pullman Bangkok King Power

Bangkok--15 Feb--Pullman Bangkok King Power Looking for the ideal opportunity to hone your wine appreciation skills? Then we've got some really good news for Bangkok's wine aficionados as Wine Pub, the first and best wine bar in Bangkok, has arranged a wine appreciation class for the capital's wine lovers that simply can't be missed. Learn how to match 3 pairs of delightful red and white wines with some tantalizing tapas and a special menu created by French Executive Chef Dominique Ferchaud and his team as you sit back and take in the warm, relaxing vibe with the cool sounds of Deep House, Jazz and a live band to perfectly complement the evening. 16 February 2017 from 19.00 – 20.00 hrs. • Goat's cheese tart • Polenta with grilled squid • Chocolate mousse cup with berries Only THB 399 net per person Discounts are not applicable for this promotion Limited seats are available For reservation, please call 02 680 9999 or www.winepubbbangkok.com

Montreal Replaces Paris as World#s Best Student City Montreal has ended Paris's five-year run as the world's best student city, according to global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The fifth edition [https://www.topuniversities.com/best-student-cities ] of its QS Best Student Cities...

Live It Up in the Lobby Lounge with J Jetrin at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Calling all J Jetrin fans! We are delighted to invite you to an exclusive concert on Friday, 31st March 2017 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok's Lobby Lounge. Bring your friends along for a memorable evening and sing your teenage heart...

Photo Release: Welcomed the famous thai singer DJ Dome Pakorn Lam to SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong Khun Worraporn Noiladtee, Public Relations Manager of SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong, welcomed Khun Dome Pakorn Lam, the famous Thai singer & DJ come to stay at SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong . more...

FREE Canadian Lobster at Cuisine Unplugged Bored with the same old dinner buffet? Looking for something to really tickle your tastebuds? Then head on down to the most decadent international buffet in Bangkok at Cuisine Unplugged in Pullman Bangkok King Power where we've certainly got the answer...

