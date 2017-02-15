Bangkok--15 Feb--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Food Promotion : February 2017

An Italian feast of poultry at Acqua

Throughout February, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya presents Italian feast of poultry. Acqua takes a classical approach to poultry serving up a choice of three dishes.

Guinea fowl breast on a bed of porcini risotto, at THB 1,000++. Pan roasted US baby chicken on rosemary potato and red grape, port wine sauce, at THB 790++ and Pan roasted tender duck breast served on top of grilled polenta, at THB 790++.

Acqua is a warm and cosy restaurant featuring views over the resort's water park, and suitable both for convivial evenings and romantic dinners. The restaurant is open every day from 18.00 to 23.00 hrs. For reservations please call (038) 714-981.