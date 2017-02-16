Les Fruits De Mer Food Festival At Nimman Bar Grill

#Les Fruits De Mer Food Festival At Nimman Bar GrillGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 10:27
Join us this 19 to 21 February at Nimman Bar & Grill as our esteemed French guest chef Philippe Belly returns to dazzle us with his renowned seafood and fish specialities. Chef Belly will create mouthwatering seafood dishes using only the freshest ingredients for our seafood buffet dinner which is not to be missed. Enjoy this excellent culinary experience for only 890++ Baht per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
