Special Promotion for Students At Cafe Kantary Kad Farang

Bangkok--16 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

From Today - 30 June 2017, Cafe Kantary Kad Farang. invites students with student cards to enjoy 10% discount on purchases of delicious hot chic food, snacks, desserts and drinks at Cafe Kantary Kad Farang ONLY!!!!! (except Saturday – Sunday). The promotion does not include souvenirs and alcoholic drinks. This offer may be discontinued without prior notice.

Details are available from Call Centre: 1627 or by visiting our website atwww.cafekantary.com