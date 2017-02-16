Photo Release: Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant management and employees care for young students in Watsukanthawas School

Bangkok--16 Feb--Seagate Technology

Mr. Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (2nd from left), the company management and employees have joined together in organizing the generous activity called "Care for Young Children Project". We provided lunch and presented the donation of instruction materials, clothes, sports equipment and other things to these Watsukanthawas School children. The donation was recently presented to Mr. Niwatchai Wanchalee, Director of Watsukanthawas School (3rd from left).

Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant, hosted the local community under the "Care for Young Children Project" as we would like to be part of the support for young Thai children education and sustainable development. Our practices are also in line with Seagate corporate Community Engagement policies that all Seagate sites worldwide have complied with.