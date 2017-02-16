Photo Release: Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant management and employees care for young students in Watsukanthawas School

Photo Release: Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant management and employees care for young students in Watsukanthawas SchoolGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 09:30
Mr. Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (2nd from left), the company management and employees have joined together in organizing the generous activity called "Care for Young Children Project". We provided lunch and presented the donation of instruction materials, clothes, sports equipment and other things to these Watsukanthawas School children. The donation was recently presented to Mr. Niwatchai Wanchalee, Director of Watsukanthawas School (3rd from left).
Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant, hosted the local community under the "Care for Young Children Project" as we would like to be part of the support for young Thai children education and sustainable development. Our practices are also in line with Seagate corporate Community Engagement policies that all Seagate sites worldwide have complied with.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited (2nd from left), the company management and employees have joined together in organizing the generous activity called "Care for Young Children Project". We provided lunch...
Unilever Thailand announces that Ms. Supattra Paopiamsap, currently Chairwoman for the company, will become a non-executive Board member of Unilever Thailand effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Robert Candelino, currently Vice President of Marketing for...
Raising attainment in Maths and Science at KS4 & KS5: How effective teaching and learning of academic skills can lead to improved results at International GCSE, AS and A-level. As part of its commitment to improve education through excellence in...
Throughout the month of February, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Beef Fillet Red Wine Chocolate Sauce". Good Quality Imported Beef is meticulously prepared by our professional...
Ms. Apantree Srimuang, Mr. Anukool Rattanaphan, and Mr. Chayaphol urapong, the three co-founders of "Kharites Medical Aesthetic Clinic" welcome high-profile guests at the launch of their non- surgical Medical Aesthetic Treatments and wellness clinic. The...