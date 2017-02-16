Photo Release: PTTEP donates to support Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute

Bangkok--16 Feb--PTTEP Phongsthorn Thavisin, Chief Operating Officer, Production Asset and Operations Support Group of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) donates 2 million baht to Prof. Piyamitr Sritara, Dean of Faculty Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University as a commemoration of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to support the Sterile MedicalSupplies and Respirator Unit of Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute.The donation will also create the collaboration between the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute and the Kamnoetyidya Science Academy (KVIS) that's established by PTT Group.

