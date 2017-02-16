Photo Release: SSI joins in community tree planting

Bangkok--16 Feb--Sahaviriya Steel Industries Mr. Attakorn Raktim, Community Relations Manager of Sahaviriya Steel Industries Plc. (SSI) together with SSI employees, planted 300 trees in public area of Marong Sub-District, Pongprasas, Bangsaphan. They also participated in exhibition of "Renewable energy" and "Conservation of energy leads to green community". This activity was held by the cooperation between Marong Community Leaders Council and Provincial energy office of Prachuapkhirikhan.

