SPECIAL SUNDAY SUSTAINABLE BRUNCH WITH JAGOTA AT CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

SPECIAL SUNDAY SUSTAINABLE BRUNCH WITH JAGOTA AT CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARKGeneral Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 14:44
Redefining the city's favorite Sunday Brunch, Panorama at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, in partnership with Jagota Brothers Trading, invites you to enjoy Sunday Sustainable Brunch featuring another seafood lovers' favorite from Sustainable Fisheries - Yellowfin Tuna.
Every Sunday from February 19, and March 5, 2017, diners can look forward to delectable creations of Master Tuna Carving by Jagota Brothers Trading that will surely please everyone's palate. Savor the taste of a French classic - Yellowfin Tuna Tartare that combines the tuna's freshness with Chef's Marco's special mix of herbs and spices to tantalise taste buds while sampling freshly-sliced Tuna (Maguro) sashimi or melt-in-your-mouth Otoro sushi – all guaranteed to satisfy true fish lovers, in addition to the restaurant's Spectacular Sunday Brunch spread featuring a delectable variety of seafood on ice such as Boston lobster, Alaskan snow crab, and everyone's favorite Fine de Claire oysters, a bountiful flavorful premium-quality meat spread and a wide range of international dishes cooked to perfection.
