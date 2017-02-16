Melbourne Cup Charity Luncheon 2017General Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 14:36
Mr. David Cumming (centre), Vice President & Area General Manager Bangkok, ONYX Hospitality Group, recently welcomed H.E. Mr. Paul Robilliard (third from right), Australian Ambassador to Thailand, and H.E. Mr. Benjamin King (third from left), Ambassador of New Zealand to Thailand on their arrival to attend the "Melbourne Cup Charity Luncheon 2017" organised by the Australian-New Zealand Women's Group at Watergate Ballroom, Amari Watergate Bangkok.
Latest Press Release
Sompong Rasameetham, Executive Director of Thai Wacoal Public Co., Ltd (PLC) and Intira Narksakul, Marketing Manager Wacoal Products of I.C.C. International Co., Ltd (PLC) along with Worathep Assavakasem Second Vice President Wacoal Products of I.C.C....
Master Chef Kam will be creating a range of delicious original scallop dishes which imported from U.S.A. for Dynasty's a la carte menu in Chinese style during the 15th to 25th February 2017. These tender marine morsels will form the centrepiece of dishes...
Mr. Attakorn Raktim, Community Relations Manager of Sahaviriya Steel Industries Plc. (SSI) together with SSI employees, planted 300 trees in public area of Marong Sub-District, Pongprasas, Bangsaphan. They also participated in exhibition of "Renewable...
Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas is pleased to announce the appointment of Tamir Kobrin as General Manager of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort – due to launch on 1 April 2017 as Anantara's first property in Portugal and the brand's debut in...
From Today - 30 June 2017, Cafe Kantary Kad Farang. invites students with student cards to enjoy 10% discount on purchases of delicious hot chic food, snacks, desserts and drinks at Cafe Kantary Kad Farang ONLY!!!!! (except Saturday – Sunday). The...