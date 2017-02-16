Photo Release: 19th Amari Watergate Charity Midnight Run

Bangkok--16 Feb--Amari Watergate Bangkok

Saisom Wongsasuluck, President of Caring Hearts for Aids Foundation, together with Mr. David Cumming, Vice-President & Area General Manager, Bangkok Hospitality Group, recently marked the opening of the "19th Amari Watergate Charity Midnight Run" in front of Amari Watergate Bangkok. The proceeds will go to the Chalerm Prakiat HRH Princess Sirindhorn School in Lamphun Province and to Baht for a Better Life, an Amari CSR project dedicated to offering educational opportunities to underprivileged children in Bangkok and rural areas.

Appearing in the photo are: Saisom Wongsasuluck (2nd left) and Mr. David Cumming (2nd right), who is hitting the gong to mark the opening ceremony, also in the photo are Apichai Chatchalermkit (far left), Director of Events Promotion Division of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Preecha Wongsasuluck (far right).