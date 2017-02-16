Anantara Appoints Tamir Kobrin as General Manager to Launch the Brands First European Resort in Portugal

Bangkok--16 Feb--Minor hotels

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas is pleased to announce the appointment of Tamir Kobrin as General Manager of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort – due to launch on 1 April 2017 as Anantara's first property in Portugal and the brand's debut in Europe.

Leading the opening of this new flagship property, Kobrin is relocating after a successful two-year tenure to open Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, which was the first Anantara property in Sri Lanka. With Tamir at the helm, Anantara Peace Haven was swiftly established as one of the best luxury properties on the island, garnering impressive international recognition.

Bringing with him 22 years of hospitality experience at luxury resorts in the United States, Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and South-East Asia, Kobrin is a highly accomplished professional. His extensive experience in opening hotels in Asia and his ability to lead multi-cultural teams sets him in excellent stead to head the forthcoming opening of the prestigious Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort.

Kobrin has worked for some of the world's finest hotel brands ranging from Ritz Carlton, Mandarin Oriental and Raffles, to independent brands such as Aleenta, The King David Hotel and Hotel de Russie in Rome. Prior to joining Anantara he opened two Leela Palace Hotels in India, in Udaipur and Chanakyapuri New Delhi.

After earning a diploma in hotel management from Les Roches Hotel Management School, followed by the completion of a senior development programme at Cornell University, he started his career at the Three Kings Hotel in Basel, Switzerland. His first management position was with Raffles Grand Hotel D' Angkor in Cambodia, as Resident Manager.

"This is an exciting opening for Anantara," says Kobrin. "Whilst Portugal is a well-known travel destination, Anantara's authentic luxury will immerse guests in the Algarve's classic charms, cosmopolitan flair and best-kept secrets from a serene retreat – assured of personalised services and world-class facilities. The resort has a stellar team in place gearing up for the April launch, and we look forward to showcasing Anantara's hospitality excellence in such a charismatic country."

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort will offer a tranquil retreat along southern Portugal's picturesque Algarve coast, overlooking the Oceanico Victoria golf course, a five-minute drive from Vilamoura's glamorous marina, shops, clubs, bars, restaurants and beach. The resort will feature 280 guest rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars serving Mediterranean, Asian and international cuisines, four swimming pools, an Anantara Spa, health club, floodlit tennis court, world-class kids' and teens' clubs and family activities, along with meeting and event facilities.