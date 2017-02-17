The 59th Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair Shines Spotlight on The Showcases through 6 Thematic Zones for Niche Markets

Bangkok--17 Feb--DITP

Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is inviting all gems and jewelry buyers and traders to take part in the 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) during February 22-26, 2017 at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. Bringing together 730 leading producers in 2,011 booths, BGJF does not only showcase its complete transformation and newly-defined zones, the five-day trade show will also shine spotlight on six special categories of exquisite gems and jewelry specifically crafted for the six rising markets.

Entitled "The Showcases", these special gems and jewelry have been designed to meet the fast-growing demands of potential targets and definitely carry high rate of business opportunities. The six new showcases for niche markets include "Metro Men", jewelry for men; "60+", jewelry for senior citizens, "Pet Parade", jewelry for pet lovers; "The Moment", jewelry for wedding exclusively for Indian and Chinese markets; "Culture Club" jewelry for connoisseurs of hauts arts made of stones and metals; and the latest "Spiritual Power", the showcase of gems and jewelry of opulence and spiritual beliefs.

The all-new six showcases of niche market products have been cleverly designed and placed in the strategic point of the fair. They are believed to lead buyers right from the showcases to their respective booths for further business negotiations.

The 59th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will take place on February 22-26, 2017 at the Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Trade days will be on February 22-24, 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.; public days will be on February 25, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.and 26 February 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. Please visit www.bkkgems.com for more information and online pre-registration, or dial DITP Call Center 1169 and Tel. +66 2507 8392 to 3.