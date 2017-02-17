Photo Release: Congratulations to SSI on receiving Outstanding Employment Support for Persons with Disabilities Award 2016

Bangkok--17 Feb--Sahaviriya Steel Industries Col. Surawut Chootiwit, Deputy Director General of Internal Security Operations Command, Prachubkirikhan, congratulated Mr. Manin Inprom, Vice President of Sahaviriya Steel Industries Plc. (SSI) on the occasion of receiving Outstanding Employment Support for Persons with Disabilities Award 2016 from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. The event was held in Prachubkirikhan's International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2016 at Singkhon Room, Prachubkirikhan Grand Hotel, Prachubkirikhan.

