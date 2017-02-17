PROHIBITION NIGHT EPISODE 2 DISCO FOREVER GLAM AT THE SPEAKEASY ROOFTOP BAR

Bangkok--17 Feb--Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan

Get ready for two nights of Disco music and vintage cocktails at the award-wining Hotel Muse Bangkok when our Prohibition Night returns to The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February with Episode 2 – "Disco Forever Glam".

Held on the last Friday and Saturday of each month, Prohibition Night presents special themed events at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar, a secretive world of decadence and style inspired by the elusive hideaway bars of 1920s prohibition-era America. Located on the hotel's 24th - 25th floors the glamourous venue offers glittering views of downtown Bangkok.

Join us at "Disco Forever Glam" from 5:30 p.m. for two unforgettable nights of disco music and cocktails. Our talented mixologist has created a special selection of vintage-inspired cocktails which will be only available on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th February. Starting from just THB 250++, the drinks list will include The Hanky Panky, a gin-based cocktail first mixed in the early 1920s at the American Bar in the Savoy Hotel, London, and El Presidente, a Cuban creation using rum that was the house cocktail at Club El Chico in Manhattan's Greenwich Village in 1925. There will also be Gypsy Queenfrom 1938, making it one of earliest vodka cocktail recipes created in the USA, as well as the Tequila-based Rosita, and the whisky cocktail, Sazerac. Contemporary beer cocktails will also be available, including Hoegaarden Cup made withHoegaarden, Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Frangelico, lime, syrup and grapefruit bitters, Budweiser Pop with strawberrypuree and rose syrup, and more.

At the fun evening you are invited to "glam up" for a chance to win a THB 3,000++ voucher for the "Best Dressed Guest of the Night Award".

Don't miss Prohibition Night's "Disco Forever Glam" at The Speakeasy on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th from 5.30 p.m.onwards.

About The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar:

Complementing the exquisitely crafted boutique Hotel Muse Bangkok, The Speakeasy rooftop bar draws a cool city crowd who come to enjoy the unique 1920s ambience, gourmet cuisine, an extensive menu of cocktails created by a top mixologist, and stunning city views.

The glamourous venue includes The Lawn, The Terrace Bar, The Blind Pig cigar lounge, and three luxurious private rooms. Every Saturday night, guests ascend to the lofty heights of The Speakeasy to enjoy a special performance by a top DJ. High above Bangkok's city streets, the crowds at the retro-styled bar move to the beats of an eclectic soundtrack expertly mixed by a master of the turntables. The elegant bar is a popular destination for romantics and friends in search of a unique venue for an unforgettable celebration.

For reservations or more information, please call 02 630 4000 or visit website at www.hotelmusebangkok.com