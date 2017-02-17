Team-up For Some Creative Activities At the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Bangkok--17 Feb--Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

It was the philosopher Plato who said; "You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation."

At Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, we believe that "Together Everyone Achieves More". Our creative team's building activities are designed to challenge pre-conceptions, encourage better communication and creativity, develop motivation, and strengthen employee bonding, all the while having great fun.

We offer three carefully choreographed activities to make your next team event stand out from the crowd.

"Hats off" – The Art of Thai Cuisine

Authentic Thai cuisine is a complex blend of spicy, sweet, salty and sour. In our 3 hours team building Thai Cooking Class at basil, our talented chef will help you unravel the secrets of one of the world's most popular cuisines. Mastering the art will require an understanding of culture, and a quick grasp of how the addition of each ingredient effects another. Under the expert guidance of our chef, you will work together to make dishes such as the popular green curry, the indigenous som tam, the amazing goong sarong, the famous koy tuna and a special passion fruit cheesecake.

"Concoction" – DIY Mixology Competition

Ready to shake, muddle, stir up like a pro? Our DIY (Do It Yourself) Mixology teambuilding is the perfect way to break the ice and encourage positive competition between colleagues. Inspired by our own gifted Mixologist who will present a brief history of cocktails, each team must rise to the challenge of making their own original cocktail. Can you mix, muddle and blend the best cocktail? You will need to handcraft a delicious drink that represents your company's corporate colors or identity, get creative and come up with a name for your concoction. One person from each team will be chosen to make and present your unique cocktail. Can you impress our special judges for the night. They will judge you on teamwork, creativity, taste and presentation. Of course, after the fun competition, it's time to bond over a few cocktails!

"Lights off" – A Unique Sensory Awareness Experience In the Dark

Close your eyes and imagine an experience with your colleagues. Now keep them closed. Welcome to "Dine in the Dark", an unforgettable and challenging one-of-a-kind team building event at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit.

"Dine in the Dark" allows you to enjoy a team building event as never before. The unique sensory awareness experience gives your team a thought provoking glimpse into the lives of the blind. Dining in a completely dark environment, can help you overcome the feeling of disorientation and free yourself from the preconceptions governed by sight. It's an authentic and intense experience that encourages diners to interact and share on a new level. With the focus on listening rather than appearance and body language, many participants discover that it enhances creativity, self-confidence and communication skills.

Our events team has created some intriguing, challenging, amazing fun activities to break the ice and open you up to a whole different level of team building experience.

After the activities, enhance the evening with a dining experience with your team and colleagues served in total darkness by our visually impaired guides. Choose from one of our 4 set menus and as a team challenge yourselves to find the dishes of the night.

Rise to a new challenge. Make your next team building events and corporate dinners stand out from the crowd with Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit!

For further information, please contact: 02 6498614, email sales.sgs@luxurycollection.com

For media liaison, please contact:

Rata Rochsuvichkulchai

Assistant PR & Communications Manager

Tel. 66 (0) 2649 8641

Fax. 66 (0) 2649 8811

E-mail: rata.rochsuvichkulchai@luxurycollection.com