JESSICA HART STARS IN TRIUMPH LINGERIE CAMPAIGN

Bangkok--17 Feb--Triumph International

A NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN, PHOTOGRAPHED BY RENOWNED CELEBRITY AND FASHION PHOTOGRAPHER RANKIN

INSPIRING WOMEN TO 'FIND THE ONE FOR EVERY YOU'

Triumph is excited to announce the launch of a new global Spring Summer '17 campaign, 'Find The One For Every You'. Starring international model and entrepreneur Jessica Hart and shot by legendary fashion photographer Rankin, the empowering campaign marks an exciting new creative direction for the brand, launching across the world from January 2017.

Triumph's Spring/Summer '17 ATL campaign celebrates 'Every You', a story of modern women and their multifaceted lives: she is an athlete, she is a business woman, she is a mother, she is sexy, she is confident. The new creative concept shows just how Triumph bras support women, whatever they do, highlighting the breadth of Triumph lingerie, to help women 'Find the One' for every age, shape, size and occasion.

Jessica Hart and supporting models are seen in their various roles, oozing charm and character, which Rankin has captured so perfectly in his bold signature style. For this campaign with Triumph, Rankin plays on real personalities rather than an ideal reflection, resulting in a dynamic campaign, which hero's individuality, femininity and style.

Rankin comments: "The most exciting thing about working on Triumph's Spring/Summer '17 campaign is that the brand is moving in a whole different direction. The images are modern, accessible and incredibly confident. We're really pushing the fact that it's not just for the "perfect" women. Triumph is for every woman and every woman can wear Triumph and feel really confident in it. For me, this is an exciting thing to be involved with and really reflects what is going on in the real world."

Jessica Hart adds: "It's a really cool new look and I'm super excited to be part of it - representing this playful side of Triumph that speaks to all women. Triumph understands that women play so many roles in their everyday life – we're fascinating creatures! A huge part of being yourself is feeling comfortable. One day you might feel more like being cosy and supported, another you might want to feel sexy and strong. The exceptional fit and comfort of Triumph products lets you be whoever you want to be and that's something I really love."

Featuring in the campaign are Triumph's most coveted styles – from leisurewear to seductive, functional and sporty. Styles include innovative Magic Boost, and the latest in sports bra technology, Triaction.

'Find The One For Every You' at triumph.com/findtheone. Or drop in for a fitting at any leading department store in Thailand. Staff at Triumph counters there are well ready to serve you.

About Triumph:

Triumph International is one of the world's largest intimate apparel companies with 2,000 stores and 40,000 wholesale customers worldwide. Its global distribution spans 120 countries and its online presence features an innovative, bespoke Find the One hub. Since 1886, Triumph has been crafting lingerie that makes women look and feel their best. For 131 years the brand has been a fit specialist and expert in creating feminine designs and innovative products for all occasions, shapes and sizes. In 2017, Triumph aims to help 3.5 million women 'Find The One' – the right bra for them. TRIUMPH is a registered trademark of the Triumph Firm Group.

About Rankin:

Rankin is a British photographer, publisher and film director. With a portfolio ranging from portraiture to documentary, he has shot The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Kate Moss, James Bond and The Queen to name only a few. He began his career co-founding the seminal magazine Dazed, with AnOther Magazine and Hunger Magazine following in later years, along with 42 photographic books. He has created landmark editorial and advertising campaigns for Nike, Louis Vuitton, Dove, Diageo, Women's Aid, Breakthrough Breast Cancer and Oxfam, as well directed films and music videos for Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus, Kelis and Azelia Banks, and many more.

About Jessica Hart:

Jessica Hart is an Australian model. Born in Sydney, Jessica was urged on by her aunt to enter a modeling competition held by Dolly Magazine in 2000, which she won. Jessica is noted for her trademark gap-toothed smile and has modeled for a huge range of brands, including Guess, Esprit, H&M, Victoria's Secret and Gap. She has appeared on the covers of numerous magazines across the globe including Vogue Australia and Sports Illustrated in 2009 and, has shot editorials for Harper's Bazaar Australia, Vogue Mexico, Elle Italia, US Glamour, Time Out and many more. Jessica launched her own cosmetics range, LUMA in 2014, which promotes natural beauty.

