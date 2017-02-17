On-demand delivery app Lalamove Thailand reveals 600% demand increase for 2016

Bangkok--17 Feb--Lalamove Thailand

Lalamove, a Hong Kong based on-demand delivery company has welcomed growth in Thailand of 600% in 2016 compared to 2015 in terms of usage and the value of services provided. Downloads of the app rose six-fold to 210,000 users with services valued close to THB 120 million and distance travelled equal to going around the world for 314 rounds. Lalamove Thailand is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the country with the highest number of drivers which exceeds 17,000.

Newly appointed MD for Lalamove Thailand, Chanon Klahan highlights the social and economic benefits to communities within Thailand. "We offer drivers an additional income, whilst 35% of our drivers work exclusively with the Lalamove platform. The flexibility, security and higher income generation demonstrates our ethos of a sharing economy that benefits the community and enables individuals to work for themselves. Drivers can create their own sustainable opportunities, improving quality of life for themselves and their families."

The growth of ecommerce, by 15% per annum, particularly in Southeast Asia and certainly in Thailand has boosted the logistics market significantly and most specifically in the on-demand sector. The Lalamove app has been downloaded 5 million times across 45 countries in Asia with hundreds of thousands of drivers benefiting.

In 2017, new and innovative features and cutting-edge API will combine with geographical expansion within Thailand and Southeast Asia to drive success. There are also plans to improve services and move into different industry areas with a greater focus on e-commerce.

Lalamove recently completed its Series B funding round of USD $30 million led by Beijing VC firm, Xianghe Capital, raising total funds to USD $60 million over four rounds.