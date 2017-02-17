Photo Release: Novotel Siam performs Spirit House Ceremony for the New Year

Bangkok--17 Feb--Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square Mr. Sagar Naker, General Manager (left) of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square along with co - owners Mr. David Tse (center) and Ms. Chittimas Ketvoravit (right) led a spirit house ceremony to celebrate the New Year. Management and staff of the hotel attended this event

