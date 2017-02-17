Sermsuk Announces New President as it Gears Towards Sustainable Growth

Bangkok--17 Feb--ABM

Sermsuk Public Company Limited announces a change in its management team, appointing Mr. Lester Teck Chuan Tan, a seasoned executive from F&N Group, as President of Sermsuk. Mr. Tan assumes the leadership in Sermsuk's operations and management from the company's current President, Mr. Vivek Chhabra, who will return to F&N in Singapore at the end of his term.

Mr. Tan brings expertise in operations, distribution and marketing from several countries to his role as President of Sermsuk. Prior to joining F&N, he held various management positions at Asia Pacific Breweries. Mr Tan joined Sermsuk as Vice President–Operations in late 2016 with responsibility for operations and marketing.

In his new position as President, he will continue to develop all the key areas of Sermsuk's sales, operations, HR, finance and management, driving the company's mission to become a leader in the non-alcoholic beverage market segment and ensuring sustainable long-term growth. Mr. Tan's role also includes developing synergies with all business groups under the ThaiBev Group to help realize the Group's "Vision 2020" and become a stable and sustainable ASEAN leader in total beverage business. Non-alcoholic beverage businesses of ThaiBev and F&N offer strong potential for synergies across the region.

Mr. Chhabra officially started his position as President of Sermsuk on October 1, 2015. He has played an instrumental role in the company's evolution through fixing the fundamentals strategy. Sermsuk's business fundamentals have now been greatly strengthened and efficiency enhanced throughout the organization, a vital foundation for overall operational development and future growth. During this period, Sermsuk saw an 80% improvement in net profit in the fiscal year ended September 2016.