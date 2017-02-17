LA GRITTA BRINGS SICILIAN CUISINE TO PHUKET

Bangkok--17 Feb--Amari Phuket La Gritta Restaurant at Amari Phuket launches a number of special dishes for February 2017 by offering six traditional dishes from Sicily, a popular Mediterranean food style from the southern part of Italy: Pasta alla Norma, priced at 490 THB++ Rigatoni filled with ricotta cheese, aubergine, fresh tomato sauce Pasta Con le Sarde, priced at 490 THB++ Spaghetti with sardines, bread crumbs, capers, pine nuts, raisins, fennel seeds and white wine Tonno alla Griglia, priced at 800 THB++ Grilled tuna with caponata Mazzancolle in Salsa di Pomodoro, priced at 1,300 THB++ Tiger prawns in spicy tomato sauce, fennel salad with oranges and black olives Involtini Siciliani, priced at 890 THB++ Pork tenderloin stuffed with lemon leaves, pecorino cheese and breadcrumbs Cappedduzzi, priced at 280 THB++ Deep-fried ravioli filled with ricotta and chocolate All prices are subject to a 10% service charge and 7% VAT. Terms and conditions apply. For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 7629 2697, email lagritta@amari.com, or visit www.lagritta.com and https://www.facebook.com/LaGrittaPhuket. Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150, Thailand

