Bangkok--17 Feb--Vivaldi PR

Penfolds presents wine dinner from Koonunga Hill to Koh Samui

Experience a special 5 course menu pairing with Penfolds wine at Namu, W Koh Samui

Penfolds, leading Australian winery, together with W Koh Samui will be hosting a special wine dinner "Penfolds wine dinner from Koonunga Hill to Koh Samui" on Friday, February 17th from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. at Namu, W Koh Samui. Attendees will indulge an unforgettable night with 5-course menu amplified by Penfolds wine pairings; for example, poached lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing pairing with Penfolds Koonunga Hill Autumn Riesling 2013. Interested parties wishing to reserve a coveted place for the night can call (66) (77) 915 999 with tickets priced at THB 3,900++ per person.

In Thailand, Penfolds wines are imported and distributed by Bangkok Beer & Beverages Co. Ltd. (BB&B). For more information on Penfolds availability in Thailand, please contact 02-136-8500, e-mail: sales@bbb.co.th, or visit www.bbb.co.th