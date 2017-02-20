Photo Release: Welcomed Sanfrecce Hiroshima Football Team

Bangkok--20 Feb--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square- Ms. Daranee Sungcharoen (right), Director of PR and Marketing, recently welcomed Sanfrecce Hiroshima football team from Japan and presented a bouquet of flowers to representative, Mr. Tajitsu Koji (Left), President of Spin Work Co., Ltd. The Sanfrecce Hiroshima football team recently stayed at Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square and hosted a press conference for the "Toyota Premier Cup 2016".

