Photo Release: Hilton Pattaya Donates for Flood Victims in the South

Bangkok--20 Feb--Hilton Pattaya Hilton Pattaya led by Mr. Montree Sattham, Director of Human Resources together with team members organized the donation for flood victims in South of Thailand. The hotel is concerned about the welfare of these villagers and invited team members to support and aid the flood victims by donating some necessities. More than 35 boxes of donated items include clothes, shoes, drinking water, rice, canned foods, medicines and other daily needs were delivered to communities in Phatthalung Province and hope that the situation returns to normal as soon as possible.

