Photo Release: Cape Kantary Hotels Signs An MOU to Officially Support Accommodation For Thailand Fencing Federation

Bangkok--20 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels Recently at Kantary House Hotel Bangkok, President of Thailand Fencing Federation, Admiral Somdej Thongpiam (4th from left) and Corporate Group Director of Cape & Kantary Hotels, Wiwat Tangjitkobboon (4th from right) together signed an MOU between Thailand Fencing Federation and Cape & Kantary Hotels, with the agreement that Cape & Kantary Hotels will officially support accommodation for activities and competitions to Thailand Fencing Federation for 4 years: starting with the support for 150 rooms at Kantary Hotel, Korat for "KORAT2017 Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships" to be held at the Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat Shopping Mall, Nakhon Ratchasima, from 24 February to 6 March 2017. Secretary of Thailand Fencing Federation, Lieutenant General Jakravudh Somapee (3rd from left) and Vice President of Terminal 21 Korat Shopping Mall, Papitchaya Na Nakornpanom (3rd from right) are also seen here as witnesses to the event.

Latest Press Release

An Introduction to Spanish Paella at UNO MAS, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Enjoy the best paella in Bangkok this spring. UNO MAS has created the 'Mar i muntanya' paella, made with Maine lobster, wild mushrooms, black truffles and the creamiest of rice-perfect for sharing. Feel an authentic Spanish ambiance even with the...

SPECIAL LOBSTER DELIGHT AT PANORAMA,CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK Fans of lobster are in for a real treat this March as Panorama Restaurant at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park presents a new highlight to its popular Saturday Seafood Night - Phuket lobster, a famous Thailand delicacy. Every Saturday night throughout...

ITS ALL GREEN FOR 2017 SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS SPARKLE WITH #RADIANT REVIVAL RANGE Swarovski, the global leader in cut crystal and fashion jewelry, ushers in 2017 with a radiant range of sparkling green hues. The color green is the 'it' color of the year, sure to be seen everywhere, from catwalks to coffee shops. Signifying nature,...

Canterbury sports brand opens flagship store in Thailand Canterbury, a leading sports brand with over a century of experience making stylish, crafted products that are built to last, is opening their flagship store in Bangkok. Established in New Zealand in 1904, Canterbury is the world's original rugby brand,...

Flying High with Yoga Fly at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld Looking for an exhilarating new experience? Have fun and feel great with Yoga Fly at Lifestyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, in which exercises such as inversions and backbends are performed using the support of a...

Related Topics