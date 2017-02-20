Photo Release: SEC and news media team up on a green project

Bangkok--20 Feb--SEC The SEC Management and members of the news media teamed up on a CSR initiative to build moisture retention dams to conserve water resources for wildlife at Kaeng Krachan National Park, Phetchaburi Province. The green project was the highlight of the SEC Thanks the Media Trip during 18-19 February 2017.

THAI Clarifies Regarding Staff Complaint Reference is made to a letter that called for a probe into bribery and corruption at Thai Airways International, which was lodged through the media on 12 February 2017. Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) stated that various issues...

Photo Release: Kantary House Bangkok Welcomes Chinese Superstar Kantary House Bangkok General Manager Sirapha Aneksittisin (right) and Senior Sales Manager Sirem-on Putthachart (left) warmly welcomed the famous Chinese Superstar "Ms. Li Yan Niu" when she recently stayed at Kantary House,...

Dusseldorf Gears Up for the Grand Depart 2017 Duesseldorf is where the heart of bicycle racing beats in 2017: 30 years after the Tour-de-France start in the divided city of Berlin in 1987, the world's most important bicycle race is finally set to start again in Germany and Duesseldorf awaits the...

The Color Run presented by Fragrant Property brings back the fun Held 1st and 2nd April at Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station The wait is over. The highly anticipated second edition of The Color RunTM presented by Fragrant Property is back. Part of The Color Run™ Tropicolor World Tour 2017, Bangkok's most popular fun run returns on Saturday and Sunday, 1st and 2nd April,...

