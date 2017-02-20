Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok introduces #Japanese-Italian culinary love affair by top guest chef Masanori Tezuka at Scalini restaurant

Bangkok--20 Feb--Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok today announces thatthe award-winning modern Italian restaurant Scalini will host Japanese-Italian guest chef Masanori Tezuka from Japan. This follows the successful visit of Italian guest chef Riccardo Catarsi from Singapore in late 2016.

Top chef Masanori Tezuka brings his amazing blend of Japanese and Italian cuisine to Scalini restaurant on February 28 - March 31, 2017. His live cooking at Scalini takes place on March 2 – 5, 2017 while his special à la carte menu will be available until March 31, 2017.

Tezuka-san is Chef at the Hilton Okinawa Chatan Resort's Corrente Italian restaurant. He spent more than 10 years fine tuning his culinary skills in Italy before returning to Japan where his unique blend of Italian and Japanese flavors has generated a loyal following of regular patrons.

Chef Masanori's special à la carte dinner menu at Scalini is presented under the heading 'Japanese-Italian culinary love affair'. Choices for starter are Hamachi carpaccio and tomato soup with mozzarella. For the pasta course, guests may choose between spicy shrimp linguine and violet potato ravioli. Main course options are Hokkaido scallops with shrimp and seared Wagyu beef tenderloin. Chef Masanori's signature dish of Matsunaga Wagyu beef is served with a glass of Chivas Regal Mizunara whisky (priced at THB 2,700++). Other dishes start from THB 410++.

"We are thrilled to welcome chef Masanori Tezuka as a unique and very talented Italian guest chef whose expertise will surely inspire our food and beverage team," said Ian Barrow, general manager, Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok. His expansive knowledge and Japanese-Italian culinary touches are one-of-a-kind and we are sure that his presence in Bangkok will be a major asset as we position our award-winning restaurant, Scalini, at the forefront of the city's dining scene. I know that Tezuka-san is looking forward to working in the open kitchen at Scalini in partnership with our resident executive chef Supoj Suwanwong."

Guests can enjoy chef Masanori's special à la carte dinner menu at Scalini restaurant from February 28 to March 31, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

For more information, please call + 66 (0)2 620 6666, email bkksu.info@hilton.com or visit the hotel's website at Hilton.com.