Exclusively for Cheese Connoisseurs at Blue Sky Bar Dining Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Exclusively for Cheese Connoisseurs at Blue Sky Bar Dining Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 12:14
His two most popular creations are the 'Napoleon' and the 'Regalis', consumed in 25 countries across some of the most prestigious tables in the world, including those of Michelin-starred restaurants and the French president's 'Elysee.
Dominique, along with his team, has been working on a special "Land and See" menu together with Chef Eric Berrigaud at Blue Sky Bar & Dining, which includes only top-quality ingredients in each dish such as ravioli of cheese Napoleon (THB 750++); Mignon cheese with honey, pear and rosemary (THB 650++), Potimarron soup with Regalis-Mont-Royal cheese makers (THB 350++) and many delicious options which will be served at the restaurant during February, from 18 to 22.30 hrs.
