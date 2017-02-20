Mad Hatters Tea Party in the Garden at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin

Bangkok--20 Feb--Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Be part of the most fashionable and crazy hat tea party of the year at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Baht 750 Net., including high tea buffet and glass of sparkling wine. For reservation, please call 032 512021-38 or e-mail: chbr@chr.co.th

Latest Press Release

The Color Run presented by Fragrant Property brings back the fun Held 1st and 2nd April at Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station The wait is over. The highly anticipated second edition of The Color RunTM presented by Fragrant Property is back. Part of The Color Run™ Tropicolor World Tour 2017, Bangkok's most popular fun run returns on Saturday and Sunday, 1st and 2nd April,...

Mad Hatters Tea Party in the Garden at Centara Grand Beach Resort Villas Hua Hin Be part of the most fashionable and crazy hat tea party of the year at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Baht 750 Net., including high tea buffet and glass of sparkling wine. For reservation, please call 032 512021-38 or e-mail:...

Tetra Pak to Invest 24 Million in its First Factory for Packaging #Closures in South Asia, East Asia Oceania Tetra Pak to Invest €24 Million in its First Factory for Packaging 'Closures' in South Asia, East Asia & Oceania To meet a projected more than 30% increase in demand, the new facility will have a production capacity of over three billion units...

MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS TAKES ITS CULINARY EXPERTISE TO NEW HEIGHTS, SERVING SIX VANILLA-INSPIRED DISHES AT ITS HOTEL RESTAURANTS GLOBALLY Swiss-based hospitality group rolls out innovative 'Vanille Salee' concept internationally following its overwhelming success in Europe Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has rolled out its new vanilla-inspired savoury menu at all its properties,...

Lawmakers rally against the death penalty in the Philippines As debate continues in the Philippine House of Representatives over a controversial bill to reintroduce capital punishment in the country, members of Congress from the Philippines were joined by regional counterparts today in calling for the legislation...

Related Topics