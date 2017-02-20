SEAFOOD NOW! AT ATELIER RESTAURANT The best catches are right downtown every Sunday to Thursday at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit.

Bangkok--20 Feb--PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

Eat your seafood now!

Seafood lovers who wish to enjoy fresh seafood served in Thailand's quaint fishing villages do not have to travel down to the coast. The very same premium seafood and delightful atmosphere is now available in downtown Bangkok at Atelier restaurant.

Gather family and friends and enjoy a dinner buffet with menu highlights including: seafood on ice with shrimp, squid and slipper lobster; grilled station serving prawns, squid and more; plancha grill featuring sea bass, grouper and red snapper; steamed mussels, clams and sea bass: menu also includes sushi and shashimi.

In addition to seafood delicacies, Atelier serves a wide range of international cuisine including European and Asian hot dishes; you can also choose from many grilled dishes such as lamb chops along with favourites like cold cuts, pasta and salads. Dessert selections include cake, ice cream, crepes and a tempting chocolate fountain.

Seafood Now is available every Sunday - Thursday from 8 January to 28 February 2017. Served 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 1,299++ per person including free-flow soft drinks. Accor Plus members and selected credit cards holders are eligible for a special discount.

SEAFOOD NOW! AT ATELIER RESTAURANT, PULLMAN BANGKOK GRANDE SUKHUMVIT

Date: Sunday – Thursday throughout 8 January to 28 February 2017

Time: 6.00 p.m. – 10.30 p.m.

Price: THB 1,299++ per person (including soft drinks)

Reservation: 02 204 4161

Website: www.pullmanbangkokgrandesukhumvit.com/restaurants-bars