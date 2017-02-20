ITS ALL GREEN FOR 2017 SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS SPARKLE WITH #RADIANT REVIVAL RANGE

Bangkok--20 Feb--Spark Communications

Swarovski, the global leader in cut crystal and fashion jewelry, ushers in 2017 with a radiant range of sparkling green hues. The color green is the 'it' color of the year, sure to be seen everywhere, from catwalks to coffee shops.

Signifying nature, life, revitalization and energy; green promotes harmony, fertility, safety and prosperity. It seems fitting then that green, and all its positive associations, is not only the color of choice for Pantone, but also for Swarovski Crystals.

With a little help courtesy of Swarovski, channel your inner-style with the 'it' color of the year.

Summer to Winter – Pair alluring dark green crystals such as Emerald, Erinite and Crystal Royal Green with deep blue hues for a bolder seasonal statement. Add more green for a summer-like feel and switch it up to winter by simply adding more blue sparkles.

Back to Nature – Tone down the bright green hues like Peridot and Chrysolite with shades of earthy brown-red tones to ground designs and neutralize any decorations.

Provence en France – Make a statement and be transported to a beautiful lavender field in Provence, France with a simple touch of Lilac with glimmering shades of greens like Pacific Opal and Fern Green. With these simple tips, go bold and creative with Swarovski's choice of the year, green, but remember to let your personal style come through with each pairing… because that's always on trend! Swarovski Crystals have been trusted partners of global brands such as Jimmy Choo, Judith Leiber Couture and creative minds like Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dedicated to make the best crystals in the world since 1895, Swarovski has inspired generations of the world's best designers and promises to add a touch of glamour to people's lives. Products that are embellished with Swarovski Crystals can be easily recognized from our official seal which can be verified viawww.crystals-from-swarovski.com.