Photo Release: IVL Donates Ecorama Fabric to the Chaipattana Foundation

Photo Release: IVL Donates Ecorama Fabric to the Chaipattana FoundationGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 02:24
Mrs. Aradhana Lohia Sharma, representing Indorama Ventures PCL, donated black cloth made from Ecorama yarn which is manufactured from recycled PET plastic bottles, to the Chaipattana Foundation for making t-shirts to sell in its Patpat shops.
