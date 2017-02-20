Photo Release: IVL Donates Ecorama Fabric to the Chaipattana Foundation

Bangkok--20 Feb--Chomchaviwan Mrs. Aradhana Lohia Sharma, representing Indorama Ventures PCL, donated black cloth made from Ecorama yarn which is manufactured from recycled PET plastic bottles, to the Chaipattana Foundation for making t-shirts to sell in its Patpat shops. Photo: Mrs. Aradhana Lohia Sharma (3rd left) and Mrs. Bhakamol Rataseri (4th left), deputy treasurer, Chaipattana Foundation

Latest Press Release

