What: The Entrepreneur Now Awards is an Awards night organized by BNOW.org to honor and recognize enterprising entrepreneurs and their teams in Thailand. Join us to celebrate their achievements, exchange entrepreneurial experiences, listen to inspiring stories, meet new people, expand your network and have fun!

Over THB 10 million worth of prizes will be given to the winners, including five 1-day mentorship programs by leading entrepreneurs based in Thailand. The keynote address will be delivered by Khun Salinee Wangtal, Director Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP).

This year, the Entrepreneur Now Awards will be presented in the following nine categories:

1. Outstanding female entrepreneur

2. Outstanding entrepreneur

3. Eco entrepreneur

4. Creative entrepreneur (art, fashion, food and other artisanal products)

5. Innovative entrepreneur (tech, e-commerce, app, online)

6. Social enterprise entrepreneur

7. Most entrepreneurial team

8. SME (50 employees to 100)

9. Best newcomer

Sponsors for the awards include Brandnow Co., Ltd., YouGov, Thai Legal Counsels, The Work Loft, BMRS Asia, The Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand, AmPerformance, NLP Top Coach, Synergia One Group of Companies, Genius Minds International Sdn Bhd, Andovar, Schnellmedia Asia Co.Ltd., Cloudee,

Obex, Stonelotus Capital, Four Points by Sheraton, Wine Connection, Acer, Rembrandt Hotel and Jet Airways.

When: Wednesday February 22nd 2017, 6pm-9pm

Where: Rembrandt Hotel, Sukhumvit Soi 18

Tickets: Door price Baht 700. Early bird Baht 600 ends Feb 17th. Also available are (a) group of 2 tickets at Baht 1000 and (b) Buy 3 get 1 free ticket at Baht 1845. Both these offers end Feb 22nd 2017.

Tickets includes canapes and a welcome drink. Raffle tickets will also be sold separately and grand raffle prizes include airline tickets from Jet Airways to Europe and India, valued over THB 100,000!

For more information, please e-mail info@bnow.org or visit www.entrepreneurnow.asia