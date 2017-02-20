The Entrepreneur Now Awards is an Awards night organized by BNOW.org to honor and recognize enterprising entrepreneursGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 09:16
What: The Entrepreneur Now Awards is an Awards night organized by BNOW.org to honor and recognize enterprising entrepreneurs and their teams in Thailand. Join us to celebrate their achievements, exchange entrepreneurial experiences, listen to inspiring stories, meet new people, expand your network and have fun!
Over THB 10 million worth of prizes will be given to the winners, including five 1-day mentorship programs by leading entrepreneurs based in Thailand. The keynote address will be delivered by Khun Salinee Wangtal, Director Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP).
Sponsors for the awards include Brandnow Co., Ltd., YouGov, Thai Legal Counsels, The Work Loft, BMRS Asia, The Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand, AmPerformance, NLP Top Coach, Synergia One Group of Companies, Genius Minds International Sdn Bhd, Andovar, Schnellmedia Asia Co.Ltd., Cloudee,
