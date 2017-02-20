An Introduction to Spanish Paella at UNO MAS, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--20 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Enjoy the best paella in Bangkok this spring. UNO MAS has created the 'Mar i muntanya' paella, made with Maine lobster, wild mushrooms, black truffles and the creamiest of rice-perfect for sharing. Feel an authentic Spanish ambiance even with the distinctive city views of the capital below, and enjoy watching our chefs in action at the show kitchen. Our Chef Joan Tanya Dot, Spain native, also offers a wide selection of traditional Spanish tapas and desserts. This Spanish tradition is now on offer every Monday night for just THB 1,800++ (plus government tax and service charges); at UNO MAS on the 54th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, from 16.00 - 01.00 hrs.

For more information or to make reservations, call us at: 0-2100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th; or make reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com

