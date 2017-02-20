Canterbury sports brand opens flagship store in Thailand

Bangkok--20 Feb--Star PR

Canterbury, a leading sports brand with over a century of experience making stylish, crafted products that are built to last, is opening their flagship store in Bangkok.

Established in New Zealand in 1904, Canterbury is the world's original rugby brand, and is the official kit supplier to a host of rugby nations globally. For over 110 years they have been pushing the boundaries of innovation, with their products blending high-performance technology, durability, and style. Today, they apply a combination of respect for history and forward-looking product development across all their ranges, from casual sportswear to the elite international rugby strip.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Canterbury brand to Thailand for the first time. We have had the honor of supplying kits to some of the best teams in the world, and we now look forward to showcasing our range of products to Thais," said Mark Bennett, Managing Director, Silver Fern Holding Ltd., the exclusive distributor of Canterbury.

Canterbury clothing is designed for training, workouts, and general fitness. Their products feature eye catching styles, sturdy construction, and are made for casual gym-goers to elite athletes. At the forefront of sportswear innovation, Canterbury will be bringing in their latest Control Gear and Compression Gear technology to Thailand.

Control gear is specifically engineered to optimize training performance through innovative materials that allow accurate body temperature regulation and a membrane like fit - acting almost as a second skin. This impressive fit allows an increase in core stability and improves the amount of accurate muscular feedback.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury Compression range provides graduated higher levels of constant compression in key zones, optimizing the wearer's performance. The constant compression reduces muscle oscillation by up to 50%, reducing energy consumption, improving output, muscle endurance and strength.

Maintaining their commitment to sports and training, Canterbury's website offers invaluable advice, how-to's, and instruction for improving athletic performance, optimizing nutrition, and coaching tips. On top of that, there are multiple bite-sized instructional videos from some of rugby's top athletes.

Consumers will be able to shop online at www.canterbury.co.th and find the latest Canterbury collections at EmQuartier in the Q Stadium on Level M, and in the lifestyle section of EmQuartier on Level 2, as well as on the first floor of Phayathai Building.