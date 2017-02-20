Sculptureval in cooperation with Alliance Fran?aise Bangkok and The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)General Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 11:38
The unveiling of Ville Fantastique II, a stunning sculpture by the late Thai-based world renowned sculptor Valerie Goutard (Val) will take place on Thursday, 16 February 2017, from 11am at Benjasiri Park, on Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok.
The unveiling ceremony will be presided over by the Governor of Bangkok Mr. Aswin Kwanmuang and the French Ambassador H.E. Mr. Gilles Garachon. After his remarks of appreciation, the governor will be presented Ville Fantastique II's certificate of authenticity by Mr. Frederic Morel, Valerie's husband and Director of Figures & Sala Ltd.
Prior to her passing in October last year, Val was determined to install this piece of sculpture at a public space where everyone could have access to art without having to enter a museum. On Thursday, at Benjasiri Park, her dream will be realized.
