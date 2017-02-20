Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant supports young Thai children to have sustainable growth and development

Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant supports young Thai children to have sustainable growth and developmentGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 09:01
Seagate realizes that there are many disadvantaged people in our society. So, we would like to give them education opportunities and some essential things for their daily living in order to help develop and enhance their quality of lives. We would also like to bring about strong and sustainable development in the society. Therefore, Seagate Thailand, Teparuk plant management and employees led by Mr. Norachet Saetang, Teparuk Plant Manager, have joined together in providing lunch for more than 261 students in Watsukanthawas School. Moreover, we have presented the donation of learning tools, clothes, sports equipment and other things worth more than 10,000 Baht to them. This generous activity is called "Care for Young Children Project". The donation was presented to Mr. Niwatchai Wanchalee, Director of Watsukanthawas School. We have also given ice-cream to these young children and have ended this sharing activity with great smile and laughter.
Watsukanthawas School is located in Bangbor District, Samutprakarn province. Managed by the Samutprakan Educational Service Area Office 2, this school has totally 261 students. Normally, each student gets the lunch budget from the Bangbor Subdistrict Administrative Organization (Bangbor Or Bor Tor) for 20 Baht per day. However, these students are still in need of some other essential things. Therefore, Seagate would like to be part of the support for young Thai children education and development. Our practice is also in line with Seagate corporate social responsibilities policies that all Seagate sites have complied with.
