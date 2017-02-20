Bangkok set to Glow on 17th June with Skechers Blacklight RunTM

Bangkok--20 Feb--Infinity Communications & Consultant

A new form of nighttime entertainment is set to hit Bangkok on 17th June, combining health, colour and high octane fun, the largest nighttime 5km in the world arrives in the capital city all the way from the USA – the Skechers Blacklight RunTM Thailand.

As the sun goes down, thousands will dial up the fun at the brightest 5km on the planet – a 5km non-timed fun run from Makkasan Airport Rail Link, around the closed streets of Bangkok, and back. At three unique Blacklight RunTM Zones along the course, runners will be showered in Blacklight RunTM UV Neon Glow Powder so be sure to wear your brightest white t-shirt to maximise the effect.

Organised by leading sports events company, Orange Room, this is no ordinary colour-throwing fun run. Against the unique blacklights the green, pink and orange Blacklight RunTM UV Neon Glow Powder will glow in the dark bringing a whole new level to city centre nighttime fun. Don't forget your mobile to capture the best selfies of the year. #RunGlowSnap.

The fun doesn't end there. Around the world, the Skechers Blacklight Run After PartyTM is legendary and once runners have crossed the finish line, the main stage will become the centre of the action. The "Celebration Glow Throw" will keep everyone glowing throughout the night while international DJs and performers will drive the temperatures higher from 20:00 until late.

"The Skechers Blacklight Run Thailand is like no other fun run event concept, and we're excited to bring this USA event to Thailand for the first time on 17th June. The event will be held at night, the unique blacklights and UV powder means that everyone will glow in the dark as they run, and the after party will include some great entertainment and top international DJs," said Elvin Ting, Managing Director of organisers Orange Room Pte Ltd.

Standard ticket prices start from 500THB (children five years and under are free) and include the official white Skechers Blacklight RunTM t-shirt, Skechers Blacklight Run™ Drawstring Bag, Skechers Blacklight RunTM Glow in the Dark Tattoo, Skechers Blacklight RunTM Race Bib, Skechers Blacklight RunTM Glow Pack at the finish line, and free entry to the Skechers Blacklight Run After PartyTM. VIP tickets start from 1,000THB and in addition to the Standard ticket swag, include LED Shutter Shades, LED Rings, Blacklight RunTM Glow Shoelaces and a Blacklight RunTM Glow Baton.

Don't worry if you've never run before, the Skechers Blacklight RunTM is for everyone. There is no age limit and people are encouraged to go at their own pace – remember, the aim is to have fun!

#BlacklightRunThailand #RunGlowSnap

For more information:

website: www.blacklightrun.in.th

facebook: www.facebook.com/BlacklightRunThailand

Instagram: @blacklightrun_th