SPECIAL LOBSTER DELIGHT AT PANORAMA,CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

SPECIAL LOBSTER DELIGHT AT PANORAMA,CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARKGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 12:35
Fans of lobster are in for a real treat this March as Panorama Restaurant at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park presents a new highlight to its popular Saturday Seafood Night - Phuket lobster, a famous Thailand delicacy.
Every Saturday night throughout March, the restaurant features Executive Chef Marco Turatti's newly created dish "Tapas Phuket lobster" to the venue's already renowned buffet spread. Diners can also enjoy the naturally sweet and subtle taste of the Phuket lobster enhanced by a hint of spiciness from Spanish Chorizo and fresh parsley that gives this special dish a flavorful boost. Also on the offer is the city's best variety of fresh seafood items including Canadian lobster, premium Pacific oysters, succulent Alaskan Snow crab legs and plenty of other buffet favorites.
Savor the taste of Phuket lobster dishes as part of Panorama's popular Saturday Seafood Night buffet along with a tremendous range of international cuisines, among them Thai, Western, Chinese, and Japanese from numerous interactive live cooking stations in addition to delicious desserts.
Latest Press Release
Enjoy the best paella in Bangkok this spring. UNO MAS has created the 'Mar i muntanya' paella, made with Maine lobster, wild mushrooms, black truffles and the creamiest of rice-perfect for sharing. Feel an authentic Spanish ambiance even with the...
Fans of lobster are in for a real treat this March as Panorama Restaurant at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park presents a new highlight to its popular Saturday Seafood Night - Phuket lobster, a famous Thailand delicacy. Every Saturday night throughout...
Swarovski, the global leader in cut crystal and fashion jewelry, ushers in 2017 with a radiant range of sparkling green hues. The color green is the 'it' color of the year, sure to be seen everywhere, from catwalks to coffee shops. Signifying nature,...
Canterbury, a leading sports brand with over a century of experience making stylish, crafted products that are built to last, is opening their flagship store in Bangkok. Established in New Zealand in 1904, Canterbury is the world's original rugby brand,...
Looking for an exhilarating new experience? Have fun and feel great with Yoga Fly at Lifestyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, in which exercises such as inversions and backbends are performed using the support of a...