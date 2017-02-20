SPECIAL LOBSTER DELIGHT AT PANORAMA,CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

Bangkok--20 Feb--CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK

Fans of lobster are in for a real treat this March as Panorama Restaurant at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park presents a new highlight to its popular Saturday Seafood Night - Phuket lobster, a famous Thailand delicacy.

Every Saturday night throughout March, the restaurant features Executive Chef Marco Turatti's newly created dish "Tapas Phuket lobster" to the venue's already renowned buffet spread. Diners can also enjoy the naturally sweet and subtle taste of the Phuket lobster enhanced by a hint of spiciness from Spanish Chorizo and fresh parsley that gives this special dish a flavorful boost. Also on the offer is the city's best variety of fresh seafood items including Canadian lobster, premium Pacific oysters, succulent Alaskan Snow crab legs and plenty of other buffet favorites.

Savor the taste of Phuket lobster dishes as part of Panorama's popular Saturday Seafood Night buffet along with a tremendous range of international cuisines, among them Thai, Western, Chinese, and Japanese from numerous interactive live cooking stations in addition to delicious desserts.

Priced at Baht 1,899 net, Saturday Seafood Night is available for Saturday dinner from 6.00 pm. to 10.00 pm. at Panorama Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park.
For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 632 9000 or visit: bangkoklumpinipark.crowneplaza.com

