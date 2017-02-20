Photo Release: Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi welcomes the first group of guests

Photo Release: Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi welcomes the first group of guestsGeneral Press Releases Monday February 20, 2017 11:43
Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi General Manager Timo Kuenzli (right) and Cape & Kantary Hotels Travel Industry Group Director Poomiphat Navanukroh (2nd from right) warmly welcomed Ambassador of Japan to Thailand H.E. Mr. Shiro Sadoshima (4th from left), and President of Thai Namthip Company Limited Pornwut Sarasin (3rd from left) when they stayed at the hotel. These made up the first group of guests during the official opening recently.
