Flying High with Yoga Fly at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--20 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Looking for an exhilarating new experience? Have fun and feel great with Yoga Fly at Lifestyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, in which exercises such as inversions and backbends are performed using the support of a soft, fabric hammock suspended from the ceiling, known as a "silk". You will defy gravity, lengthen your spine and get active in a safe yet engaging way.

This class will increase strength, flexibility and satisfy your sense of adventure whether you are a beginner or a seasoned yogi. You will have the opportunity to increase fitness levels and have fun 'flying' during these challenging Yoga Fly classes, but more importantly, you will have a genuine yogic experience: the union of mind, body, breath and intention.

Only available at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld on Mondays

at 19:45 - 20:45 hrs. For more information or advance bookings, please call us at: 02-100-6299.